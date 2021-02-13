



Apparently disturbed by the activities of internet fraudsters disguising as its recruitment agencies, the management of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has warned the public to be wary of the antics of unscrupulous elements in the society.

The warning was contained in a press statement signed by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Magnus Ekechukwu.

The statement made available to Prompt News reads in parts: “The attention of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has been drawn to the activities of internet fraudsters disguising as recruitment agencies.

These unscrupulous persons, particularly the naijacampusjams.com, are circulating fake recruitment notices on Social Media, as well as masquerading as recruitment agencies and issuing bogus NLRC recruitment forms 2020/2021 with spurious claims and promises of job offer into the NLRC.





We hereby wish to state categorically that the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise and has not engaged any persons, agents or consultants to act as intermediaries for any recruitment exercise.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to reiterate that employment into the NLRC is carried out in accordance with extant rules guiding such exercises in the Nigerian Public service in line with the due process philosophy of the Federal Government.

In this regard, therefore, we would like to advise members of the public to discountenance any information circulating in the public space, particularly on social media regarding NLRC 2020/2021 recruitment.

The public should also note that recruitment into the NLRC is never done on monetary basis. Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency and beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best are considered”, Ekechukwu concluded.