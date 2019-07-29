<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, says the ongoing screening of ministerial nominees underscores the unity and patriotism among senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition political parties.

Bamdele said the upper chamber was not an avenue for politics, adding that the speedy screening of the nominees was geared towards fast-tracking development in the country.

Speaking in a telephone chat with pressmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, he said, “We think more of national interest and the cooperation and the seamless relationship between the two major parties on this screening confirmed the credibility of the 9th Senate.

“Won’t it be hypocritical for Senate to have earlier found someone worthy of being nominated for such a position in the past and now changing gear due to partisanship that such individual is no longer credible to be a minister.”

The former member of the House of Representatives advised the incoming ministers to, as a matter of urgency, hit the ground running immediately the President inaugurates them.