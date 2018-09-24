Activities resume on Monday at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria nationwide after its two months annual vacation.

The vacation was announced via a circular, dated July 23, and signed by NICN President Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justices Sanusi Kado and Edith Agbakoba, sat as vacation judges and handled urgent cases in the Abuja Division of the court during the period of the vacation.

Lawyers and litigants were seen at the premises of the Abuja Division of the NICN.

NAN reports that as part of activities to mark the new legal year, the president of NICN will attend a programme where the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, is expected to declare open the 2018/2019 legal year.

Onnoghen is also expected to swear-in 36 Senior Advocates of Nigeria at the Supreme Court with Adejumo in attendance.