The National Hospital Abuja, on Thursday, discharged the conjoined twin girls, who were successfully separated after several surgeries.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, said in Abuja that the twins were conjoined at the chest and abdomen.

Newsmen report that the conjoined twins were referred from Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, to the hospital on August 13, 2018.

Momoh said the twins had been on admission at the hospital for more than 16 months for care and several diagnostic procedures for a detailed diagnosis in preparation for the surgery.

He said the programme was meant to celebrate the team that carried out the surgery for their hard work.

Momoh said the programme was also an avenue to raise fund for the parents to enable the twins to have a better life with healthy living.

He said the separation was more successful than the previous six the hospital carried out.

He said the hospital management decided to fund the care and the entire processes leading to the major surgical procedure for the separation as “our corporate social responsibility’’.

Board Chairman of the hospital, Mrs Patricia Etteh, said the hospital would continue to monitor the twins to ensure that they lived a healthy life.

Etteh said the hospital would give the parents N200,000 for the upkeep of the babies and also called on well-meaning Nigerians to assist the parents to properly cater for the twins.

The father of the twins, Mr Michael Edeh, appreciated the government and management of the hospital for work well done and promised to take care of the babies.