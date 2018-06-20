The National Hospital Abuja, on Wednesday celebrated 13 years of providing uninterrupted In Vitro Fertilisation Services (IVF) to Nigerians.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Jaf Momoh, said the management was honoured to mark 13 years of successes in making families happy.

Represented by Olaomi Olowole, the Director Clinical Services, Mr Momoh added that the achievements were greatly attributed to a sustained and successive IVF management centre.

He said a lot of pregnancies had been achieved at the IVF centre which had served as encouragement to lots of women, couples, families and Nigeria at large.

He said the event was aimed at celebrating the pioneer members of staff and the patients for the achievements recorded over the years.

“The centre commenced operation in 2006 and almost everyone who worked from inception, is here today to celebrate the 13 years of its existence, this shows that we can achieve a lot as a people in harmony.

“We are also celebrating the joy that the centre has provided for so many families, and so many babies have been delivered over the years, the first baby delivered is now 13 years and she is doing very well even academically.

“However we are saying that IVF children are not defective children they are normal children who can attain their full potentials as normal human beings, ’’ he said.

Mr Momoh decried the negative perception and stigmatisation of children delivered through the IVF process, saying that it was a technology and knowledge given by God that should be appreciated by everyone.

He said the hospital has provided the fertility treatment at subsidised rate over the years in line with the policy of the Federal Government to make healthcare services affordable to all Nigerians.

Also speaking Rais Ibraheem, the Coordinator, IVF Centre at the hospital, said the centre had achieved great successes since its inception adding that it was focused on sustainability and provision of services.

“The centre is funded by government with adequate standard practice that is in accordance with world practices, we are not focused on making profit but providing services to Nigerians at an affordable rate.”