The Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development (CALDEV) Initiative has called for entries on its maiden National Children’s Leadership Ideas Contest (N-CLIC) 2019.

CALDEV is a non-governmental organization aimed at identifying and developing leadership skills among African children.

The Founder of CALDEV, who is also a member of the House of representatives, Bamidele Salam in a press statement revealed that the N-CLIC is a unique essay writing contest for children aimed at bringing their leadership abilities and creativity to life.

He noted that “the idea behind this contest is to generate greater interest in leadership issues among young Nigerians and also engender inclusive dialogue on the ways out of the myriad of problems affecting us as people.”

He also believes that the contest will bring out the patriotic zeal of Nigerian children and prepare them better for leadership responsibilities at a higher level.

The contest entails writing an essay which identifies a social, political or economic problem in Nigeria and proffering realistic and original solutions to the problem identified.

The competition which targets children across Nigeria who are aged between 12 and 16 is to receive essay that must not be more than 1500 words and entrants must be original and practical on the solutions to the social, economic or political problem identified.

Salam said the essays are to be submitted at www.caldevafrica.org beginning from 20th August to 15th September 2019.

On her part, the CALDEV Executive Director, Dr Yemisi Obelawo further explained that the six best essays will participate in a grand final in Abuja on the 2nd of October 2019 to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary.

Winners will be determined by a Panel of judges of eminent Nigerians selected from the academics, Media and Civil Society.

Prizes to be won include scholarships, Fully paid trip to exciting locations, Laptops, Books and opportunity for international mentorship.