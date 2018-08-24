The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that the National e-ID card transfer is now available at collection centres nationwide.

The Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Mr. Loveday Ogbonna, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogbonna said that the process allows successful enrollees to request for the transfer of their National e-ID Card to any NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres of their choice for collection.

He said that the transfer request could be made from any of the NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres nationwide, other than where the individual enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN).

According to him, the transfer process was necessitated by a survey carried out by the Customer Care Unit of the Commission, which showed that thousands of registered applicants are yet to pick up their National e-ID cards.

He explained that some have either relocated from the locations where they enrolled, or have changed the phone numbers they provided at the point of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Ogbonna called on such persons to visit any NIMC office closest to them to request for a card transfer form, which they would fill and submit to the State Coordinator or Local Government Supervisor for processing.

“Thousands of registered applicants have changed the phone numbers they provided at the point of registration, and as such, may not have received our card collection notifications.

“Some persons may have changed location since after enrolment; we want to use this medium to appeal to any of such persons to visit any NIMC Enrolment Centre close to them to request for Card transfer.”

He said that the service was free for now, and called on all individuals who have received the card collection notification either via SMS or emails to proceed to the enrolment Centre.

He, however, said that they should go to where they registered to pick up their cards, or visit any NIMC Centre nearest to them to request for Card transfer if they have relocated from where they enrolled.