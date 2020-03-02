<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Monday solicited for more support and collaboration with the general public to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state.

The State Commandant, Mr Babangida Dutsinma made the appeal in a speech to commemorate the International Civil Defence Day, in Kaduna.

Dutsinma said it was important to consolidate on the gains recorded through more engagement with the people and other security agencies, in ensuring the protection of lives and properties.

He said operatives of the command are being deployed either to work independently or in synergy with others for internal security.

He explained that some of the personnel had been deployed along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and as part of Operation Thunder Strike as well as the state joint security outfit, Operations Yaki.

“Efforts are also being intensified in preventing and controlling incidences of disasters like fire through advocacy and sensitization of the populace.

“Residents of some parts of the state which are vulnerable to flood are usually sensitized on the recurring flood. Such places include Kigo Road, Tudun-wada, Ungwan-Rimi and Kamazou etc.”





Dutsinma also said that the Command had sanitized the operation of private security guards through proper monitoring to ensure compliance of guidelines for their operations.

“Before now, many operatives of some private security outfits were even non-Nigerians, however, such a trend has been reversed.

“The sanity is made possible by our officers and operatives in the private Guards Department, Headed by a Deputy Commandant.

“Notwithstanding our performance, we continuously seek the support of all and sundry to collaborate and support us to enable us to succeed.

“We are not unmindful of the influence of traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders among other law-abiding citizens whose contributions would contribute in no small measures by ensuring our success in the discharge of our duties.

“With the logistics support of the Federal, State and Local governments, I want to assure you that high performance remains our priority.”

Dutsinma said more recently, the corps has been entrusted with the duties of protecting Agricultural investments, which resulted in the creation of Agro Rangers Unit and training of personnel to ensure the safety of the investments.

He added that the NSCDC was also responsible for the protection of solid minerals, to prevent illegal mining.

March 1st, every year is marked as World Civil Defence Day.