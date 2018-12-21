The four-day warning strike embarked on by aggrieved workers of the National Assembly has been suspended, Daily independent reported.

The workers had, under the auspices of the “Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Monday, commenced the action in protest of their unpaid 28 percent consolidated legislative salary structure (CONLESS), approved since 2010, as well as other issues bordering on poor conditions of service.

Addressing news men in Abuja to update the public on the warning strike, Chairman of PASAN, Musa Muhammed Bature and other union leaders, disclosed that the strike action had been suspended as some of their demands were being addressed by the management.

According to him, the management had agreed to implement 28 percent increment in the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) after lengthy discussions with the workers and that its payment would start from January next year.

He further disclosed that on the review of condition of service, the management had confirmed that both the two Chambers of the National Assembly had passed the document and that the process of harmonisation had commenced and would be formalised as soon as the document was endorsed.