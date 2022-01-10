National Assembly workers protest non-implementation of minimum wage

National Assembly workers on the platform of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Monday, embarked on a protest over the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

The parliamentary workers converged at the foyer of the White House building of the National Assembly complex with placards, condemning the action of the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engr. Ahmed Amshi, for breaching the memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered into in 2021.

A copy of the resolutions to embark on the protest dated January 6, 2022, and addressed to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Amos Ojo, showed that the association raised six fundamental breaches by the National Assembly management.

The resolution, which was jointly signed by PASAN chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, and the vice-chairman, Comrade M.A. Liman, accused both NASC and NASS of deliberate contempt of the MoU which was agreed on April 14, 2021, which stated that “there would be full implementation of the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, and the Revised Condition of Service.”

Part of the resolutions read: “Following the Management’s breach of the Memorandum of Understanding entered with PASAN on the 13th April 2021, on the full implementation of the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, and the Revised Condition of Service, Congress hereby observes put the management on protest notice.”