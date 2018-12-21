The Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the assassination of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh, on Tuesday.

The Senate also urged the security agencies to search and rescue the personal staff of the slain Air Force chief held hostage by the assailants.

The call by the Senate was sequel to a motion sponsored by Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa North) and co-sponsored by Bala Na’Allah (Kebbi South).

Garba recalled that “Badeh retired in July 2015 in line with military tradition, a pulling-out parade was held at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, where Air Chief Marshal Badeh gave his valedictory speech before proceeding to his home state”.

She, however, regretted that the late Chief of Defence Staff died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm alongside his driver while one of his personal staff is still held hostage by the assailants.

In his contribution, Shehu Sani, who lamented that the killing was an addition to the cases of unresolved assassinations, warned that the state must take the issue very seriously.

He said: “Badeh served his country, from the beginning to the end, meritoriously. It is sad that he is a victim of assassination.

“He was killed few kilometres from the state capital. The state has failed Badeh. We should take the issue of security serious. He is a victim of an assassination.

“This should bring to light a national discourse. If this can happen to Alex Badeh, it can happen to anybody. It is an addition to the cases of unresolved assassinations.

“The state must take this issue very seriously. We owe him a duty to ensure that such a thing never happens again.

“The security agencies should deploy necessary security technologies to fish out the killers.”

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in his contributions, lamented that the killer, like the case of Bola Ige and others, might never be found.

He said: “The killers might never be found because this is not the first time we would have such incident. The time has come for us to ensure that assassins are found.

“Abuja, the FCT is becoming unsafe for the residents. We must ensure that all the CCTV are working in memory of Badeh and ensure that the killers are found.”

Ruling on the debate, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said: “We need to do more in the area of security. Necessary measures must be taken to ensure that lives and properties are protected.”

Similarly, the House of the Representatives asked Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Yusuf Bichi, Director General of Department of State Services (DGDSS), to raise crack teams to find the killers of the late CDS.

The charge came amid condemnations by the green chamber of the dastardly act which occurred along the Abuja-Keffi Road.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance on the “need to investigate the killing of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh” brought before the House by Abdulrahman Shuaibu Abubakar.

In moving the motion, Abubakar noted that Badeh, an exceptional officer who flew two former United States Presidents, received recognition from Koffi Anan.

He said Badeh was the only four-star General Adamawa State had produced, but that he was killed by unknown gunmen in his car while returning from his farm.

The lawmaker told the House that the slain officer’s driver sustained serious injuries of gunshot and was receiving medical treatment.

While his farm manager, Engineer Joe, was taken away by the perpetrators of the act.

Informing the House of Badeh’s background, Abubakar said: “Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was born on January 10, 1957 in Vimtim, Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, North-East Nigeria into a family of peasant farmers.

“He attended Vimtim Primary School, and went on to obtain his school certificate from Villanova Secondary School, Numan, in 1976.

“He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as member of the 21st Regular Course on 3rd January 1977, and was commissioned pilot officer on 3rd July 1979.

“Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (January 16th 2014).”

In his contribution, Toby Okechukwu (Enugu PDP) blamed the Nigerian security agencies for the recent unwarranted killings in the country.

“The way people are being killed in this country shows that our security outfits are not working. They are not doing what they are supposed to do. If a General can be killed like that, you can now imagine what ordinary Nigerians are going through every day.”