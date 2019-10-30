<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters has called for an increase in the welfare of judges and judicial workers.

The lawmakers said the kind of work they do was very tempting and sensitive.

Valentine Ayika, representing Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha Federal Constituency, said for judges to deliver their judgment without biases, they must be given proper treatment that would make them not to fall prey to pervasion of judgements.

The federal lawmaker also noted that the fact that judges were given only 20,000 for their accommodation was very sad and discouraging.

On a similar note, the committee also urged the judicial bodies to ensure it increased its internal revenue generation as this, it noted, would help the council. And that all expenditures most be properly receipted to avoid any loopholes in spending.