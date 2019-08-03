<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian League of Women Voters (NILOWV), Enugu State Chapter, has appealed to the National Assembly to make a law reserving certain number of political offices for women.

The State Chairperson of the league, Mrs Nnenna Anozie, made the appeal in Enugu on Saturday at the maiden meeting of the league.

Anozie said that the essence of the league was to bring women from their relegated background to the forefront in governance for a better society.

This, she said, would lead to increase of women participation in governance from its present less than 10 per cent to 35 per cent or more.

Anozie said the league was also concerned with impacting public policies through advocacy, education and research.

According to her, NILOWN is a registered non-governmental organisation and civil society organisation with the aim of empowering Nigerian women politically and economically, for national development.

Also, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu, Deputy Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly, charged women to always work together, support themselves and synergise so that they could be in a good position to dialogue and negotiate with their male counterparts.

The lawmaker, who said that the number of women was their strength, added that they were bigger than their male counterparts in term of population, newsmen reported.