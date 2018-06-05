The National Assembly has threatened to invoke its constitutional power of checking President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to accede to their demands.

The Chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, read the resolutions of the lawmakers after a closed door session which lasted about three hours on Tuesday.

The resolutions were on insecurity around the country, ongoing prosecution of lawmakers, disregard of National Assembly authority by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, among others.

The lawmakers said they won’t hesitate to invoke their constitutional right if Mr Buhari fails to act.

Mr Saraki said, “The joint session of the national assembly in closed session resolved that the security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings of Nigerians across the country and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. This is the primary responsibility of any responsible government.

“Two, the Senate harassment and humiliation by the executive … must stop.

“Three, there must be strict adherence to the rule of law and protection of all citizens by the President and all his appointees.”

The lawmakers urged President Buhari to take responsibility for the actions and decision of his appointees.

They further charged him to desist from being selective in his anti-corruption war.

“Four, The president must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction any act which will ridicule the country and our country’s democracy.

“Five, the government should show sincerity to the fight against corruption by not being selective and also prosecute current appointees pending against them.”

Mr Saraki also announced that he and his colleagues have resolved to involve international organisations in their demands while calling on the executive to bring to book hoodlums who stole the Senate mace.

“Six, the sanctity of the National Assembly (must be) protected and preserved and prosecute those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace.

“Elections must be competitive and inclusive [away] from the rule of fear and intimidation, particularly as we approach the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“The National Assembly will meet a few international communities through the IPU ECOWAS parliament, CPA, EU and United Nations to secure our democracy. The National Assembly will also work close to the civil society organisations to further deepen and protect our democracy.

“Resolution nine, the president must take immediate steps to curtail the growing rate of unemployment especially now that we have the advantage of rising oil price.”

While supporting it leadership, the lawmakers passed a vote of note confidence on IGP Idris.

Mr Idris for three consecutive times failed to honour the Senate invitation to give explanation on security situation in the country and treatment of a senator, Dino Melaye.

“Ten, both chambers of the National Assembly pass a vote of confidence on the Senate President and the Speaker and the entire leadership of the National Assembly.”

“Eleven, we also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution of the vote of no confidence on the Inspector-general of police who does nothing but preside over killings of Nigerians and outright disregard for constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature.”

The lawmakers threatened to invoke their constitutional powers if Mr Buhari fails to heed to their resolutions.

“Finally, the national assembly will not hesitate to invoke its constitutional power if nothing is done address the bulk of resolutions passed today,” Mr Saraki said.