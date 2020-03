Public backlash continues to trail the delivery of exotic cars to the House of Representatives amid fight against Coronavirus.

Several media reports have had it that the House of Representatives has started taking delivery of 400 Toyota Camry vehicles ordered by the green chamber.

The House on the 5th of February following an executive session resolved to opt for the foreign brand to the consternation of Nigerians who wanted them to buy a local brand like Innoson.

The Chairman of the House Service committee In charge of Welfare of the members, Wale Raji refused to pick calls placed to his phone, and he has not responded to the text message sent to his phone.

However, the delivery has been confirmed by Akin Alabi who tweeted that “Each rep will be given a Camry. But I’m not taking it. I will pay NASS some money to add to it so I can get a better car.”

Speaking to newsmen, the Deputy Director of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) Kolawole Oluwadare said that the alleged delivery and sharing of the vehicle was contempt of the Court, as the matter is in court.





“Their action is not against SERAP or Nigerians alone, it’s about the contempt of the court. We have already filed a case against them in Court. And a judge has been assigned to the case. But instead of them to wait for the outcome of the case, they are taking delivery of the exotic cars.”

Also speaking against the purchase, Oby Ezekwesili, in a tweet described the purchase as selfish.

“Look at the transactional and selfish priority of our @nassnigeria @NGRSenate @HouseNGR at a time of national crisis.

“You all have given Nigerians enough evidence by now to know that until they STOOD UP to your rapacious Political Class, this country would never make progress.”

Aside from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the disease has caused a slump in the price of oil in the international market.

Also interesting is the fact that the National Assembly was unable to pass the Economic stimulus Bill sponsored by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila. The House passed the Bill but the Senate was unable to concur the bill before it adjourned.

Millions of Nigerians are under locked down without economic relief from the government and the dwindling price of oil is making the budget unrealistic.

The 9th Assembly is also under public scrutiny for appropriating N37billion for the rehabilitation of the National Assembly complex.