The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has submitted a report on Tuesday’s barricade of the National Assembly by Department of State Security Service (DSS) operatives, to acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and accused Lawal Daura of gross violation of Nigerian Constitution.

Part of the report prepared for Osinbajo and submitted yesterday, accused Daura of working for some politicians for selfish interest, but did not name the accomplices.

IGP Idris said the police have been interrogating Daura in Garki, Abuja, since he was arrested.

Idris said Daura did not consult with other security agencies before ordering the siege, and questioned the validity of a security report that allegedly anticipated a violence at the parliament.

Recall that Daura was handed over to the police for further interrogation after he was sacked by Osinbajo due to unauthorised deployment of DSS officers that sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation.