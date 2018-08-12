The National Assembly which has been on recess since Tuesday, July 24 is to reconvene on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Assembly is to suspend its two-month annual vacation to attend to issues of urgent national interest including the N242 billion 2019 general elections budget proposal of the Executive.

The leadership of the National Assembly, sources said, under the Chairmanship of Senator Bukola Saraki, who is also the Senate President, met at the weekend and agreed that the Assembly should reconvene on Wednesday.