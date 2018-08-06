The National Assembly is to reconvene on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives announced an impromptu adjournment on July 24, 2018.

The two arms were to proceed on annual vacation two days after that, but suddenly announced the commencement of the vacation.

This followed the invasion of the residences of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, by operatives of the Department of State Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Nigeria Police.

While Saraki was due to appear that morning before the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Unit over the Offa, Kwara State robbery incidence, Ekweremadu was invited to appear at 8am the same day at the EFCC headquarters by a letter that was delivered to him that morning.

At the plenary of the Senate and House of Representatives that morning, 13 senators and 37 members decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party and the Action Democratic Congress.

A terse statement announcing the reconvening of the National Assembly from Saraki’s office on Monday said the lawmakers are to consider some national issues.

It said this will be followed by a meeting with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission, led by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Part of the national issues meant for consideration before the sudden adjournment were the supplementary budget for next year’s election and the confirmation of some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees, especially the Chairman of the Board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, to which a former National Legal Adviser of the APC, Dr. Muiz Banire, was put forward.