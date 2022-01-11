National Assembly panel meets with NDDC over 2021 budget

Officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have met with a joint session of the National Assembly committees on Niger Delta Affairs.

The agency had appeared before the panel to defend its proposed budget for the year 2021.

Although details of the proposed budget were not made public, a source in the agency – who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation – confirmed to newsmen that the meeting was held last week.

The National Assembly has not approved a budget for the NDDC in two years.

The last budget approved was in 2020, where the lawmakers okayed N453,2 billion for the commission for 2020.

The approval was done amid opposition from some senators who had kicked against the budgetary allocations, citing administrative illegalities in the commission.

The NDDC, which was created by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in response to decades of complaints of neglect by the oil-rich region, has little to show for the billions of naira it has received in the 19 years of its existence.

Prior to the last NDDC budget approval, the lawmakers had vowed not to pass any budget for the commission until a new board is constituted.

Although the Senate had confirmed 15 nominees for the NDDC board in October 2019, the president refused to inaugurate the board.

After that, the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, named an Interim Management Committee with Joy Nunieh as the Acting Managing Director. This set-up was changed months later when the president appointed Kemebradikumo Pondei as acting Managing Director.

Past heads of the commission were dismissed over one allegation of fraud or another.

In July 2020, the National Assembly set up a panel to investigate the financial recklessness of the IMC – an investigation that turned messy.

Newsmen reported how the commission used about N1.5 billion as COVID-19 relief, and paid officials N85 million to attend graduation in the UK during a lockdown.

This paper also reported how the commission was asked by the Senate to refund all the monies spent.

These events formed the Senate’s decision not to approve any budget for the NDDC until a board is formed.

Even after the president appointed Effiong Akwa as a sole administrator for the Commission in December 2020, no budget was considered.

It is, however, not clear why the lawmakers have changed their mind about considering or approving the NDDC’s budget.

At the meeting with lawmakers, Mr Akwa, who led the delegation, told the panel that it is impossible for the agency to function properly without an annual budget. He had also promised to be diligent and transparent in the discharge of his duties.

While the chairman of the committee, Peter Nwaoboshi (APC, Delta North), promised to support the Commission to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the 2021 budget.

Other members of the panel present at the hearing include Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North), Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo Central), Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North), Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) James Manager (PDP, Delta South) and Tunji Ojo (APC, Akoko North East & North West Federal Constituency).

The National Assembly is expected to resume on January 18.

While details of the budget and reasons for meeting during the holiday remain unclear, the committee cannot approve the budget on its own.

The panel is expected to submit a report to the entire chamber(s) for consideration and possible approval.

Also, the panel is expected to explain why it is necessary to approve the NDDC’s budget even while it operates without a board.