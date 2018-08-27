The National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission has reached a truce on the 2019 elections budget, according to a report.

The agreed figure approved for INEC by the Committee was N143 billion, the figure that was presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the members of the committee had been called out of the briefing room, suggesting that changes could be made to the text of the briefing.

At a meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, brought a budget of N189 billion.

The National Assembly leadership was led to the meeting by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The conflicting demands had created a division among members of the Joint Committee.

Documents cited by newsmen showed that the lawmakers have reached a consensus on the budget.

The lawmakers said some of the items in the budget have nothing to do with 2019 general elections.