Sequel to the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) has asked security agencies in the country to remain neutral in the conduct of their duties.

The EU also asked security agencies in the country to ensure that independent institutions operate in line with their constitutional mandates, free from interference and intimidation.

In a statement titled ‘Local EU Statement on elections and conduct of law enforcement services’ made available to newsmen, in Abuja, by the Press Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, Mr. Modestus Chukwulaka, the EU said it noted with concern, recent examples of interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services, particularly, the barring of access to the National Assembly.

The European regional body also expressed its full commitment to supporting democracy in Nigeria, even as it commended the Federal Government in its swift action to protect the independence of the National Assembly.

“The EU Heads of Missions have noted with concern recent examples of interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services – the most recent case being the barring of access to the National Assembly on August 7.

“The EU is fully committed to supporting democracy in Nigeria, and it commends the Federal Government’s swift action to protect the independence of the National Assembly as a critical pillar of democracy.

“The EU reiterates the importance of all law enforcement services staying neutral and ensuring that independent institutions can operate in line with their constitutional mandates, free from interference and intimidation,” the EU said.

The EU also said the forthcoming general elections in 2019 were vital in ensuring national stability, peace and prosperity for all Nigerians.

It added that it was for the Nigerian people to decide the outcome of the elections.

The EU further called on all stakeholders in the country to play their part so that voters can make their decision through a free, fair, credible and peaceful election process.