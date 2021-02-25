



The Progressive Students’ Movement (PSM), has lauded the National Assembly for the speedy confirmation of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Mr Bestman Okereafor, President, PSM said this in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

“We salute the National Assembly for listening to the voice of progressive-minded and intellectually balanced Nigerians and groups with the confirmation of a youthful officer as EFCC Chairman.

“We have no doubt in Bawa’s leadership sagacity, which has been tested and trusted over the years.





“We strongly believe that he will deliver beyond expectations and PSM will be willing to work with the commission to ensure that the EFCC chairman succeeds in office,’’ he said.

Okereafor, however, urged Bawa to remain steadfast and focused; while shunning all political influence and manipulation.

The PSM boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a young person as EFCC chairman.

“This shows the seriousness the President attaches to the Not-Too-Young-To-Rule Act signed by him a few years ago.

“We remain very optimistic that Buhari will be willing to hand-over to a youth in 2023,’’ he said.