A joint committee of the National Assembly, on Wednesday, directed the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nurudeen Rafindadi, and other directors of the agency to go and compile a list of all the dilapidated federal roads in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Hon. Femi Bamisile, chairman of the House Committee gave the directive at the 2019/2020 budget defence session of the agency at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The lawmaker in his opening address at the budget defence hearing said “everybody is a witness to the fact that our roads are very bad.”

He said further: “Our roads are replete with potholes, gullies, dangerous curves and constitute nightmare for various travellers.”

The lawmaker had noted that there was the need to know the current status of the federal roads, saying “some of these roads may have moved from bad to worse,” therefore calling for immediate rehabilitation work on them

Bamisile also identified and classified some roads as “terrible, horrible and death traps.”

The roads, he noted, include: Kaduna-Abuja Road, Okigwe-Umuahia Road, Otukpo-Otukpa Road, Lagos-Sagamu-Ore -Benin Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Road and Abuja-Lokoja-Okene Road respectively.

He demanded the agency to collate the list of all the roads in the country, stating their current status and furnish same to the committee within two weeks after the budget defense session.

Bamisile, however, commended the Road Tax Credit (RTC) initiated by the Federal Government pursuant to Executive Order No, 007 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as a tool that would promote funding on road infrastructure in manner that will create value for money.

He pointed out that construction of the 42.5 kilometer Kabba-Obajana Road in Kogi State awarded by the Federal Government at N11.5 billion was done by the Dangote group on tax concession basis at N5.24 billion – calling on state governments to emulate the example.

He also urged state governments to borrow a leaf from it saying that it is a good initiative that will encourage public-private partnership, adding that it closes gaps in road funding.