



The National Assembly Service Commission has queried the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, for alleged “gross insubordination to a constituted authority.”





Chairman of NASC, Ahmed Amshi, in the query to Sani-Omolori, referred to a statement issued by the Clerk to dismiss the earlier one issued by the commission to announce his retirement from service.

Amshi, in the query, stated that the Clerk lacks the powers to dictate to the NASC.