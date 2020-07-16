



Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has rejected his retirement by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Recall that the controversy over tenure elongation of the CNA took a new turn on Wednesday with the announcement of his retirement by NASC.

In a statement, NASC announced Sani-Omolori’s retirement with 151 others, including the Secretary of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Olusanya Ajakaiye.

The commission said workers who had attained the retirement age of 35 years in service or is 60 years of age should leave saying such workers will get their retirement letters soon.

Reacting to the statement, Sani-Omolori directed the affected workers to ignore the commission’s statement, saying it has no power to take such a decision.

In a counter-statement, he said: “The attention of the National Assembly Management has been drawn to a statement, dated July 15, 2020, by the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, informing the general public that the commission had approved the retirement age of workers of the National Assembly as 35 years of service or 60 years of age, whichever comes first.





“The management of the National Assembly wishes to inform all workers and the general public that the extant regulation, as contained in our Revised Conditions of Service, duly passed by both chambers of the Eighth National Assembly, puts the retirement age of workers at 40 years of service and 65 years of age, whichever comes first.

“The Resolution of the Eighth National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Workers has not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly, which, under the authentic National Assembly Service Act 2014, as passed, is empowered to review any proposed amendment to the Conditions of Service by the Commission.

“Therefore, the National Assembly Service Commission does not have the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service, as passed by the Eighth National Assembly.”