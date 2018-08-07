The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuff Lasun, has hinted that the meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly which was slated for 12 noon Tuesday has been cancelled.

The leadership was expected to also meet with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concerning its budget for the 2019 general election.

But Lasun, who addressed journalists a while ago, said the meeting could no longer hold amid the current tension and barricading of the National Assembly by security operatives.

He also refuted claims of an impeachment plan against the Senate President Bukola Saraki, stressing that it would require two-thirds majority to perfect.