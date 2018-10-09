



The National Assembly on Tuesday adjourned plenary over the death of a serving colleague, Honourable Olufunke Adedoyin of Kwara State.

Plenary by both the Senate and House of Representatives was adjourned in line with the practice of the National Assembly in the case of the death of a serving legislator.

The National Assembly had earlier on Tuesday resumed plenary after a long break which lasted over two months.

They also had a closed-door session which lasted for about one hour.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, led the prayers during the commencement of the plenary at the Senate at 11:06 a.m.

Prayers were also said to honour the deceased lawmaker.

Adedoyin from Kwara State died on September 28, while the National Assembly was on a break.

Aged 54, she was a former Minister of State for Health and also served as the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army till she died.