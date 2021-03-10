



The Senate and the House of Representatives, yesterday suspended plenary in deference to the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila.

The lawmaker, who represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2021, was until his death, the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, while announcing the death of the lawmaker at plenary, expressed shock and sadness, saying Kila will be missed by all his colleagues in the National Assembly.





Thereafter, the Senate observed a minute silence, followed by a motion for adjournment moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

At the House of Representatives, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the lawmaker’s demise at plenary, expressed sadness over Kila’s death, saying the late lawmaker had been ill and was recovering before his demise.

The Speaker commiserated with his family, people of Jigawa state and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.