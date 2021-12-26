NATFORCE boss: Nigeria’s security challenges will be over soon

Director-General of National Taskforce (NATFORCE), Dr Baba Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that every security challenge confronting the nation will be over soon.

Mohammed in a statement issued from his office to congratulate Nigerians on the celebration of 2021 Yuletide, urged Nigerians and NATFORCE Officers to be vigilant as agents of peace and law-abiding citizens of Nigeria.

While acknowledging that this season symbolises hope for humanity, he appealed to the public to remain optimistic, believing that Nigeria’s security challenges would not last long, stating that the NATFORCE Bill would soon be passed and upgraded to Commission status as the ECOWAS treaty to which the decision was taken unanimously.

The DG urged citizens to emulate God’s love to mankind and replicate the same by helping to make Nigeria illegal arms, ammunition and light weapons-free and peaceful in the spirit of this season.

He also noted that the bill has passed the first and second reading, currently awaiting the final stage to give NATFORCE the required legal framework and backing to carry out its activities as required.

Mohammed further explained that as a legally recognised organization, NATFORCE when fully established, will hence be known as National Commission (NATCOM) “and is independent from any other Agency or Center. It is an organisation with unique community-based structures and mandate as agreed by the leaders of the ECOWAS member states,” part of the statement read.

He stated that the National Assembly has made significant progress on the bill since the beginning of this year and has assured Nigerians of their commitment to expedite the process because the establishment of NATFORCE/NATCOM is critical to our national security.

The DG, however, directed officers to refrain from granting media interviews or making press statements without first obtaining permission from his office.

He thanked the officers for their dedication and patriotism in helping in the elimination of illegal arms, ammunition, and light weapons in West Africa, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to Nigeria’s Safety and security, adding that despite obstacles, the President had remained unwavering in this cause and has made some appreciable success.

He added that there has been remarkable and notable advancement in Security Agencies’ growth, development and officers’ welfare improvement under Buhari’s administration.