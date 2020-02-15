<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) has given its members one week to relocate to the mew Mechanic Village in Asaba already allocated to them by the Delta State Government.

The body threatened to inaugurate taskforce to move everybody in the town to the village. Delta State chairman of NATA, Comrade Ifeanyi Abanum, in a chat with newsmen when over 3,000 automobile technicians converged at the permanent mechanic village where the association was putting machinery in place to allocate land to members, said the plan of Delta State Government to make Asaba a clean capital city cannot be compromised

He said all mechanics still operating within the city centre should move over to the permanent site, saying the developed part of the land, which comprises 70 stores, cannot accommodate all the over 3,000 members.





“All our members should move to the mechanic village because we will inaugurate taskforce to move everybody in the town to the village. This is our place and we are happy. We thank the governor for coming to our aid. No one will default.”

He added that the developed section made up of 70 stores was to be allocated at the rate of N3.5 million to members on a permanent level but noted that the state government has paid 30 percent of the money and they are left to pay 70 percent which he said the government has had discussion with the mortgage bank to give interested members loan to be paid back in five years’ time.