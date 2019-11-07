<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Social Work Educators (NASWE), Professor James Ayanrinde Ayangunna, is among the 16 academic staff newly appointed as full-fledged professors at the University of Ibadan.

The others are Dr. James A. Ayangunna – Social Work; Dr B. J. Brown – Paediatrics; Dr Adesola A. Hassan, Zoology; Dr Omobola O. Adelore, Adult Education; Dr O. O. Aregbeyen, Economics; Dr ASO Ogunjuyigbe, Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Dr Monica N. Odinko, Institute of Education; Dr. I.O. Oladipo, Human Kinetics and Health Education, and Dr. Simisola Akintola, Private and Property Law.

Those who were promoted as readers are Dr Olubukola A. Adesina, Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr. S. O. Oshunsanya, Agronomy; Dr. A. A. Adeyinka – Arts and Social Science Education, Dr. M. O. Ogundokun, Guidance and Counselling; Dr Beatrice A. Laninhun, Communication and Language Arts; Dr. Sherifat A. Aboaba, Chemistry, and Dr. D. U. Enweremadu, Political Science.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Idowu Olayinka, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the VC, the appointments and promotion committee announced the promotion at its meeting held on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Ayangunna, who teaches in the department of Social Work, Faculty of Education, was among the first set of 13 students who completed the Master of Social Work in UI between 1991 and 1994.

He was trained at the Universities of Lagos, Freetown, and Ibadan and holds MSW (1994), MPH (2001), and PhD (2006).

Ayangunna, who is married and blessed with children, is well travelled and has attended several courses at home and abroad.

He was at the Heath Management Course Global Health Action, Georgia State University, Atlanta, USA, 1996, among others.

He was an International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW/IASSW scholar at the IFSW/IASSW/ICSW international conference at Melbourne, Australia, 2014).

Ayangunna joined the University of Ibadan in 2005 as Lecturer II, promoted as Lecturer I in 2008, senior lecturer 2011, reader 2014 and promoted as Professor in 2017 but announced on Friday 1st, 2019.

The NASWE scribe is a registered member of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), the umbrella body of all Social Workers in Nigeria. He is also registered as a professional Social Worker (RSW) in Britain.

Ayangunna is the West African representative on the board of Association of Schools of Social Work in Africa (ASSWA).