Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have commenced a five-day industrial action.

This followed the directive of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU to all branch chairmen of the unions across the country.

In a letter dated August 16 and jointly signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Mr Peters Adeyemi, as well as the National President of SSANU, Mr Samson Ugwoke, the members were directed to embark on strike from Monday.

The leadership of both unions explained that the industrial action was as a result of the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government.

They also accused the government of failing to show firm commitment towards resolving the issues raised by the unions, including the payment of earned allowances to members.

Others are university staff schools matter and the renegotiation of 2009 Agreements.

“You are hereby directed to embark on a five (5) day strike effective from Monday, 19th to Friday, 23rd August 2019.

“Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of concession or internal arrangement should be made with management while all members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts,” the committee directed members.

It, however, warned that the National Executive Councils of the two unions would not hesitate to sanction those who fail to comply with the directive.

Read the full statement below:

DIRECTIVE ON FIVE DAY NATIONAL STRIKE

Following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the Government and its failure to show firm commitment towards resolving the following issues:

1. Payment of Earned Allowances

2. University Staff Schools matter

3. Renegotiation of 2009 Agreements; you are hereby directed to embark on a five (5) day strike effective from Monday, 19th to Friday, 23rd August 2019.

Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of Concession or internal arrangement should be made with Managements while ALL members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts.

Kindly recall the decision of the National Executive Councils of the two unions to the effect that Branches that default in compliance should be sanctioned. The National leadership shall not hesitate in this regard.

You are hereby directed to fully mobilise your members and ensure full compliance.

Yours in the struggle.

Comrade Peters A. Adeyemi, JP

General Secretary (NASU)

Comrade Samson C. Ugwoke

National President (SSANU)