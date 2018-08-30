The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) has protested against what it called “denigrating remarks” against its members by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

NASSLAF chairman, Comrade Sam Melaye, expressed the position of the group in an interview with journalists, after leading the forum’s leadership on a courtesy visit to the Senate President Bukola Saraki over the welfare of legislative aides in Abuja on Wednesday.

The forum leadership had met Saraki in his office in company of his deputy, Ekweremadu, who also made remarks, which the group considered offensive to its members.

Melaye said while Saraki had pleaded with NASSLAF executive committee members on the welfare matter and made them to understand the challenges and measures being taken, Ekweremadu told them to their face to “be happy for having a job” instead of complaining about their welfare.

The infuriated NASSLAF chairman pointed out that such statement by the Deputy Senate President was capable of dampening the morale of legislative aides and as well affects their efficiency in service delivery to their principals, of which Ekweremadu is one.

“The Senate President we had gone to meet spoke well and explained everything to us to our satisfaction until the Deputy Senate President, who was present at the meeting, intervened and said we should be happy for having a job instead of complaining about welfare.

“This is unexpected from the person and office of the Deputy Senate President. Because this is about our rights and making such statement in our presence is an attack our collective sensibilities as workers as it could demoralise our members,” he said.