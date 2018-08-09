The sacked Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, will remain under house arrest.

A security source who spoke on condition of anonymity told newsmen on Wednesday.

Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, for unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly and was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The source also confirmed that Daura had been under house arrest in one of the presidential guest houses in Aso Rock.

“He will remain there until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded,” the source added.