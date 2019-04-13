<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In commemoration of the International Day of Human Space Flight, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) says space technology is relevant to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Spencer Onu, the Director, Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) of NASRDA said this in Abuja on Friday.

The first human space flight was carried out by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen on April 12, 1961, and the historic event opened the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.

The day was thereafter fixed by the UN General Assembly as the beginning of the space era for mankind.

Onu said: ”celebrating this day is also recognising the human effort in creating the system for space exploration.

”It is also to show that we are not fully exploring the frontiers of creation.

”This day is important to space technology development globally, which can be deployed for peaceful purposes and the achievement of the SDGs.”

The General Assembly, however, expressed its deep conviction of the common interest of mankind in promoting and expanding the exploration and use of outer space.

The assembly noted that ”space can serve as the province of all mankind, for peaceful purposes and in continuing efforts to extend to all states the benefits derived there from.”

It also reaffirmed the important contributions of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of states.