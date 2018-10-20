Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said those responsible for the recent mayhem in Kasuwar Magani, Kajuru local government area of the state will be punished.

He told the residents of Kasuwan Magani to shun violence and live in peace.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s image maker, Samuel Aruwan on Friday.

The governor who visited Kasuwan Magani, following the violent clashes that occurred in the town on Thursday also advised the residents to live in harmony, despite the diversity of their community.

He assured residents of the community that the government will act in the interest of peace and harmony by prosecuting those responsible for the violence.

On Thursday, the Kaduna State government imposed a 24-hour curfew in Kasuwan Magani to contain the outbreak of violence.

The governor led as team of senior government officials into Kasuwan Magani around 4 pm, and immediately received briefings from the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdurahaman. He thereafter toured the town, accompanied by traditional and religious leaders.

Following the tour, Malam Nasir El-Rufai interacted with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kajuru local government area.

“We are here to see and to listen for ourselves. We must live in peace and never use violence to solve a problem. We are not happy with this and the government will pursue and punish those responsible for this devilish act.

“We must value the sanctity of life. I want to beg you to cooperate with the security agencies because prosecution of conflict entrepreneurs is inevitable. I will come back in one week time to see how things are.”