The President of the Nasrul-Lahi-il FathiSociety Worldwide, Kameel Bolarinwa, has said Nigeria media have not been fair in its report about Islam.

Bolarinwa, while speaking during the Iftar session with the members of the press, said people who lacked adequate knowledge of Islam were fond of misquoting and using some verses of the Qur’an to perpetrate crime, adding that the cardinal message about Islam is love.

He urged journalists to do more research when performing their duties, adding that NASFAT was ready to collaborate with the media to spread the message of Islam across the country.

Bolarinwa said, “This year’s Ramadan is rounding off, so we thought we should have a sit-down with the media and exchange ideas.

When you talk about dawah in Islam, it is about spreading the message of Islam, and the message of Islam cannot be spread by us alone, the media need to assist us in getting our messages across Nigeria.

“ Truly, we see the portrayal of Islam by the media as not being fair. The greatest problem of Islam is those who call themselves Muslims and don’t have enough knowledge, compounded by those who are not Muslims, who have no knowledge of Islam at all.

Some people will just quote a portion of the Qur’an out of context and use that to perpetrate whatever they have in mind; but nobody will listen that the cardinal thing about the message of Islam is love and that is why in most cases, we feel we have not been fairly reported in the Nigeria media.

“We believe the major solution is for us to not only rely on the medium providing the message and to at all times try to provide the medium with the message for it to carry. Moreso, journalists should do research and report faithfully and professionally so that their report won’t be faulted.”