NASFAT chief missioner says Salat be done without compromising safety

The Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society has called for joint efforts of governments, traditional and religious leaders to improve the security situation in Nigeria.

Its Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, made the plea in his message on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Tuesday and made available in Asaba.

Onike also urged those concerned to intensify efforts to secure the lives and property of citizens.

According to him, as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha 2021, they need to be prayerful for the nation, Nigeria, over her daunting security and social challenges.

“Islam attaches importance to safety of lives and property. To underscore this fact, Salat, as compulsory and structured as we know it, is allowed to be done in a special way different from the normal situation, in peculiar moments, so as not to compromise safety of lives and property.

“We also need to use this occasion to pray for succour for people in Europe and other parts of the world who have suffered varying degrees of deaths and damages arising from the recent deadly floods.

“In accordance to the injunctions of God, it, therefore, behoves those in authority to ensure that everything is done to protect lives and property of citizens,” Onike said.

On COVID-19 Delta variant, he urged Nigerians to maintain all the health protocols already set down by the authorities, and also get vaccinated.

“These will stop the spread of the virus. I pray that the almighty Allah will preserve our lives in good health,” he noted.