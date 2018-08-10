The Chief Missioner of Nasrul Lahil-L-Fatih Society NASFAT, Mahroof Abdulazeez Onike, has participated in the just concluded International Human Rights Defenders Forum in Atlanta, United States Of America at the instance of the Carter Center inc., a pet project of former US President Jimmy Carter.

Onike and his wife Sadiat Onile were the only two Nigerians among the 75 participants (comprising international NGOs, religious leaders, influential analysts, women peace makers, government and UN policy makers) drawn from 36 countries across the globe hosted by former President Jimmy Carter to address the unequal treatment of people Worldwide based on race , gender,, nationality, age, ethnicity, religion, social and economic status or any other form of discrimination.

Both of them participated in a panel discussion, where they advanced what Nasfat is doing in collaboration with the Carter Center to make life worth living for Nigerians using religion as a tool.

During the 4-day Conference, the participants were united in their position that “ALL HUMAN BEINGS ARE EQUAL IN THE EYES OF GOD AND IT IS THE DUTY OF EACH ONE OF US TO REALISE THIS MANDATE FROM OUR COMMON CREATOR” The participants examined and deliberated on the phenomenon of the erosion of human rights across the globe occasioned by rising political repression to the growing number of people without an adequate standard of living.

The participants therefore resolved to stand In solidarity to reverse this trend which they concluded if unchecked is capable of derailing democracy and strain people confidence in its most trusted institutions.while also threatening basic Universal Human Rights.

The participants contended that the world may be gravitating towards moral, political and economic crises. This is moreso in a situation whereby only 42 individuals own as much wealth as the bottom 50 percent of the world’s population, and this becomes even scary because the scenario becomes worsened even in the United States .

The 4-day Conferences came to a close with strong resolution and demand made to the citizens of the world, States, Private Sector, governments, institutions and other critical stakeholders to measure success against the commitments to the provision of the statute in the Universal Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political rights while it also urged that priority should be given to human rights in the creation of potential and in the allocation of resources including stamping out and preventing Corruption.