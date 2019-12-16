<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nasru-L-Lahi-L-Faith Society (NASFAT) in Lagos on Monday cautioned all Muslim faithful to be careful of what they do and put on social media.

The former president of the association, Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa, gave the warning while speaking with journalists at a reception for the new NASFAT President, Alhaji Olaniyi Yusuf, in Lagos.

He also urged Muslim faithful all over the country to be security-conscious and alert as the year comes to an end.

According to Bolarinwa, security is not only for the government, but all of us must also be security conscious and alert.

“You must be aware of your environment and the people you mix up with. When you are traveling, watch the road.

“Most importantly, be careful of what you do on social media. Be careful about the information you put about you or your family on social media,” he said.

Bolarinwa said he was happy about the reception, adding that he felt appreciated by the NASFAT society.

“I feel elevated, it’s not every time that people appreciate what you have done when you finish service.

“To be appreciated by the whole society, I feel good and happy and I thank Almighty Allah that the little effort I put in was appreciated,” he said.

Bolarinwa urged the new NASFAT president to do his best and put in everything to move the society greater.

The new president, Alhaji Yusuf, also told journalists that the reception was a reminder for a call to duty and what was expected of the new executives.

“For this leadership, we have set four priorities which are health, education, livelihood, and da’wah

“We want to promote and provide basic health care services to our members through our medical committee.

“We want to also make sure we provide access to both western and Arabic education for our members.

“We will also want to ensure there is a decent livelihood and income for our members either as an employed staff or an entrepreneur,” he said.

He advised every NASFAT member and the public generally to keep safe and be positive while also praising Allah.

“It is the end of the year and we know it is relaxation time but also it is a time to move closer to God and plan for 2020,” he said.

The new Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Suwebat Kupolati, appreciated the efforts of the organisers for the reception, noting that it was a reminder for a call to service.

“Five years ago, I was part of the people organising this and now I am the one receiving this reception.

“For our women, I advise you to take care of yourself both in health and dressing. Allah has given us the guidelines and we should follow it.

“For a good Muslim woman that also wants to earn reward from Allah, we should follow the principle of Allah; and the Quran is also there for guidance,” she said.

Newsmen also reports that the present NASFAT national executive was inaugurated in October at the society’s Islamic centre in Asese, Ogun State.