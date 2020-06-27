



The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has assured of its commitment to invest more in manufacturing of Disinfectant Sprayer Tunnels (DST) to boost fights against COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, the Deputy-Director of Information, NASENI, on Saturday in Abuja, over the official launch of DST at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) office.

The DST was manufactured by NASENI through the use of available local content materials in Nigeria.

He said: “The pandemic could be prevented by massively disinfecting homes, offices, organisations, public places, schools, airports where the virus finds pasture and spread.

“This is why NASENI, as a responsible Federal Government Agency assembled its crop of engineers to assist the nation tackle further spread of the virus.

“We came up with DST O-tunnel, Disinfectant Sprayer U-tunnel, the Single Chamber Sprayer and hand-held sprayer, there is the disinfectant sprayer mounted on Tricycle, trucks and Hilux including a locally manufactured ventilator.”

He explained reasons for manufacturing spraying devices to need for ease to use devices in disinfecting various locations, including public places, homes, streets, towns, all nooks and crannies of the country.

Also, that the management of NASENI realised that in emergency situation people relied on its science and engineering for solutions, thus the agency’s move for local content development.





Furthermore, he said that the agency resolved to safeguard Nigeria’s scarce foreign exchange and prevent capital flights early enough by proffering solution to issues of national concern.

He, however, urged government agencies, banks, hospitals, airports, parks, schools, hotels and other public institutions to patronise NASENI’s DST to promote fights against COVID-19 and make Nigeria virus environment free.

Also, Ayeoyenikan quoted the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, as having extolled NASENI for the initiative to manufacture the DST and boost the fights against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, Oloyede expresses his appreciation to NASENI for the initiative to come-up with local solutions using available materials in Nigeria, while launching use of DST across JAMB offices,

“The devices were tested and are working, I am really proud of NASENI and its Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Haruna for coming-up with preventive measures to spread of global pandemic.

“Today, Nigeria is losing men and women to the cold hands of COVID-19 pandemic occasioned by the silent spread of the virus amongst communities.

“JAMB will use NASENI pedal controlled handwashing sanitiser device in all zonal offices, including the headquarters for all staff and visitors to wash their hands while in the premises,” the statement quoted Oloyede saying.