Prof. Mohammed Akaro-Mainoma, the Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, warned the students of the institution to refrain from drug abuse, cultism and others social vices, in the interest of their education.

Akaro-Mainoma gave the warning in Keffi during the orientation for the students of institution on Long Vocation Distance Learning students for 2018/2019 session.

The exercise centred on the need for students to obey the rules and regulations of the institution by shunning examination malpractice, drug abuse, and cultism among others.

He said that drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractice and other social vices had affected the education sector negatively and called for all hands to be on deck to address the menace.

The vice-chancellor advised the students to adhere strictly to the school rules and regulations in order to excel in their academic pursuits.

Akaro-Mainoma told the students that for them to excel in their academic pursuits; they must work harder and put aside other things that would affect their education negatively.

“I advise you and other students to refrain from indulging in cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, others social vices

“Shun unruly behaviours capable of ending your academic career as well as tarnish the image of the society.

“You are also advised to live in peace and should be tolerant with each other, in your interest and for the overall development of the education sector.

He said that the institution would not condone any negative act but continue to initiate good policies that would improve the standard of education in the state.

Also speaking, the Registrar of the Institution, Alhaji Bala Ahmed 11, also called on the students to take their studies with seriousness to justify their parents’ and government investment on their education.

Responding, Aisha Shuaibu, a student, who spoke on behalf of other students, expressed delight for securing admission into the institution and promised that they would abide by the institution’s rules and regulations.