



The Management of Nasarawa State University (NSUK) has sought for collaboration with the alumni of the defunct School of Preliminary Study Keffi (SPS) basic ’85 towards achieving academic excellence and infrastructural development in the institution.

Prof. Suleiman Muhammed, Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, said this when SPS Basic ’85 alumni paid him a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday.

He said the University was seeking for support in the areas of funding, research and collaboration to execute projects that would enhance its academic performance.

“We want to see how you can support the University in the area of funding as well as facilitating a wide range of collaboration and cooperation by leveraging on your connection both national and international to attract funding to the University,” he said.

Muhammed who described NSUK as successor of SPS Keffi, said the University had inherited both the assets and liabilities of the school when it took over the school, hence agreed to adopt the University as their Alma mater.





The SPS Basic ’85 alumni also paid homage to the Emir of Keffi, HRH. Dr Chindo Yamusa to seek royal blessing and informed him of their reunion.

While speaking, Mr Meshach Jatau, the leader of the delegation said the purpose of the visit was to intimidate the Keffi Emirate Council and the University of the reunion of the SPS Keffi Basic’85 to give back to her Alma mater and the society in general.

Responding, the Emir of Keffi, HRH. Dr Chindo Yamusa, who is also NSUK Chancellor said Keffi Emirate Council welcomed the reunion of the SPS Basic ’85, noting that the Emirate would support them in their quest to make the University among the World best.

Newsmen report that the SPS Keffi Basic ’85 held her maiden meeting cum public lecture entitled ” Alumni Association as a veritable tool for networking” delivered by Prof. Abdullahi Shehu.

The alumni appointed caretaker officials namely; Nehemiah Gagara, Chairman, Salman Dashe, Secretary, Meshach Jatau, Abubakar Sadiq and Mary Ishaya members to pilot her affairs pending the election of executives .