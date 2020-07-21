



The Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) has rejected the ongoing data capturing under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Management System (IPPMS).

JUNSTI, covering the College of Education, Akwanga; Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia and the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, stated this, while briefing newsmen shortly after its meeting on Tuesday in Lafia.

The Chairman of JUNSTI, Dr Adah Benjamin, said that the decision to reject the IPPMS followed the resolutions reached at their emergency meeting at Isa Mustpha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia.

He noted that the decision was aimed at protecting the autonomy of the affected institutions and the welfare of their members.

Benjamin listed some of the peculiarities of the tertiary institutions in the state to include issues of autonomy, 65 years retirement age and sabbaticals, among others.





He noted that the same system, introduced in 2015 by the immediate past administration of Umaru Al-Makura in the state, had failed because of the peculiarities of the tertiary institutions.

“In view of the above, JUNSTI members from the three institutions, will not participate in any data capturing until all their peculiarities are adequately addressed.

“Having considered the 2015 experience and the hullabaloo it generated from the federal tertiary institutions, we advise the government to consider the peculiar nature of the tertiary institutions from the core civil service,” he said.

Benjamin, however, assured of their loyalty to the state government, urged it to reciprocate their gesture through industrial harmony.

Newsmen reports that the state government had, on July 20, commenced the enrolment of workers into the IPPMS.