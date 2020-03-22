<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nasarawa Government on Saturday confirmed that all the five suspected cases of COVID-19 being isolated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, tested negative for the virus.

Recall that a family of five with symptoms suspected to be Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nasarawa State were isolated at FMC.

The State Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, who made the disclosure at a press briefing on Saturday, said the results from specimen taken from the five suspected cases for test at the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja, all came back negative.





According to him, five persons were still undergoing some clinical processes and would soon be discharged from the isolation centre.

He added that the government has put machinery in place to curtail any case of COVID-19 in the state.

“The isolation centre in DASH has been expanded to 18 rooms; nine each for suspected cases and confirmed cases if any,” the Commissioner added.

He urged members of the public not to panic as the government was prepared to tackle all infectious diseases, including COVID-19.