



Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has assured that the House would give Dangote Sugar Refinery in the state all the necessary legislative backing and support to succeed.

This, the speaker said, was to enhance the economic and security status of the state considering the benefit of the refinery in the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Abdullahi gave the assurance on Saturday when he led other Principal Officers of the House on an on-the-spot assessment to Dangote Sugar Refinery, Tunga, Awe Local Government Area of the State.

The speaker said that the visit was to see things for themselves and appreciated Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group for establishing the refinery in the state.

”We appreciate Alhaji Aliko Dangote for this project in our state as this project is a pride to Tunga, Nasarawa State, Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole.

”The project will tackle unemployment thereby putting our unemployed youths and other people off the street.

”As it will also improve on the standard of living of the people of the state and Nigeria at large.





”Apart from the economic benefits, the project will also boost the security of the state as before now this place is a thick forest and hidden place where criminals will go out and perpetrate their criminal act, comes back and hide,” he said.

Abdullahi commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for ensuring that the project was established in the state when he was the Managing Director of the Sugar refinery of Dangote Group.

“I also want to commend the host community, Tunga, Awe Local government for supporting the establishment of the refinery in their communities and I call for their continued support to enable the project succeed.”

Responding, Alhaji Bello Dan-Musa, the General Manager, Government and Strategic Relations, Dangote Industries Ltd, who briefed the speaker on the company’s journey so far in the state appreciated the speaker and his entourage for the visit.

Danmusa said that the visit would further boost the relationship between the House and Dangote refinery.

The general manager expressed the determination of Dangote to continue to invest in Nigeria in order to tackle unemployment and uplift the standard of living of Nigerians.

Newsmen report that the speaker and his entourage inspected equipment, centre pivot machine, pump station among other facilities at the site.