As the Emir of Lafia, Retired Justice Sidi Bage, marks one year on the throne, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has called for prayers and support for the emir to succeed.

This was contained in a statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna on Friday in Lafia.

The statement quoted the Speaker as saying that the emir had demonstrated his leadership qualities in the last one year through enhancement of peace and unity among various ethnic nationalities in the state.

He also described the emir as a “pragmatic leader and outstanding father” whose regime is eventful and worth celebrating.





The Speaker congratulated the emir and Lafia Emirate Council on the one year anniversary of Bage and wished him more rewarding and purposeful years ahead.

The state number three citizen prayed to God to give the emir more of good health, long life and wisdom in piloting the affairs of the state traditional council.

He called on all citizens of the state to rally round the monarch through prayers and support to enable him build on the solid foundation he had laid in the last one year.

The last administration of Gov. Umar Tanko Almakura had on March 26, 2019, appointed Bage as the 17th Emir of Lafia following the demise of the 16th Emir, Dr Isa Mustapha Agwai 1.