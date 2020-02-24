<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nasarawa State Government is soliciting the cooperation and partnership of banks operating in the state to enable it execute its key policies aimed at bringing rapid development across the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the call at the annual Lafia Bankers’ Dinner, saying, “Without the support of the banks, most of the economic plans and policy direction of my administration may remain unrealised,” and buttressed the readiness of the state government to do business with the banks.

According to him, some banks were already promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state.

The governor sought the support of financial institutions in bringing to fruition the Federal Government-driven National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP), with already six locations identified across the state, with work on two about to commence.

He said, “It’s actually going to be more of a livestock market, where the meat, skin work, yoghurt, and all other support services will be part and parcel of the business. That will not go anywhere without the support of the banks.”

On the Karu International Market, the governor disclosed that following the arrival of big traders from Kano to take up shops in the market, there was need to have a bank operating inside the premises, considering the volume of money being used.





He also sought the partnership of banks at the ongoing Karu Mega Bus Terminus which is being envisioned to be the biggest revenue earner for the state, with the bus stop able to park 900 vehicles at a time.

He said, “With that, we will be able to eliminate any other bus stop within the Masaka-Mararaba-Karu-Nyanya area. By doing so, we are also going to establish banks inside the terminal. Everything we are doing, we are taking you into consideration to make sure that we do business together.”

Speaking at the event earlier, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Haruna Adamu Ogbole, urged banks operating in the state to consider issuing single-digit loans to prospecting customers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman, Lafia Bankers’ Committee and Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Samson Isuwa, said the dinner and award night provided the opportunity to showcase what the CBN, in conjunction with the banks, had been able to do in 2019, to make sure that the economy of the state and country at large, was up and doing.

As part of activities at the dinner, the Bankers Committee presented the governor with an award of excellence based on his sterling leadership qualities since his assumption of office.