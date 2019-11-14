<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David Ayewa, the newly executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Baord, said the baord has begun the screening exercise of 2019 intending pilgrims who will be airlifted to the holy land.

Ayewa stated this while briefing newsmen at his office in Lafia the state capital, saying the total number of intending pilgrims in Nasarawa State for 2019 is 230, four are self sponsored, while 26 are carryover of 2018.

He explained that the screening exercise was imperative considering the health status of some intending Pilgrims.

According to him,” we have begins the screening of our intending Pilgrims as you can see our medical doctors are here to check the health status of our intending. We have provided every logistics for the exercise.

He also noted that after the screening exercise the intending pilgrims will be airlift to the holy first week of December, even as hecalled on the intending pilgrims in the state to submit themselves for screening or they will be delisted from the journey.