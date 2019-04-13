<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Pensioners in Nasarawa State yesterday decried the untold hardship being experienced due to the decision of the state government to delist their names from the Payment Voucher (PV).

It would be recalled that the Director-General of State Pension Bureau, Abubakar Oseze, had on November last removed the names of over 1, 000 pensioners from Pay voucher (PV) for dragging the state government to Industrial Court in Makurdi.

The pensioners who spoke to Newsmen in Lafia, said they cannot explained why a government they have faithfully served for 35-years would treat them with discontent.

One of the pensioners, Abdukarim muhammed said that life has not been easy for them since government stopped their monthly pension in 2018 adding that they can barely foot their medical bills, children fees among others.

Similarly, Mrs Rose Abaka, another pensioners noted that it is only by the grace of God that she is alive.

“The future of our children is doomed as we cannot afford to cater for their needs since it has become a crime for a pensioner to seek for redress in the court that the government would treat us as less human,” Mrs Abaka cried out.

On his parts, Simon Auna a retiree explained that if urgent steps were not taken to help the pensioners, almost all of them would die due to hardship and hunger.

According to him, from the reports they are receiving, over 15 of their members have died from the time their names were removed from the PV to date.

When contacted, the DG, pension bureau, Abubakar Oseze, confirmed the delisting but declined further comments, saying that the matter is in Court.